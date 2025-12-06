Congress Holds Sadbhawna Rally In Kolkata To Oppose Religious Polarisation

Over 100 participants walked from a mosque to a temple in Kolkata's Central Avenue, waving flags and holding anti-BJP, anti-TMC placards.
State president Subhankar Sarkar condemned religious polarization, advocating for addressing economic issues over communal divides.
Event responds to escalating political rhetoric in West Bengal, including BJP claims of TMC's role in inciting sentiments.
The Indian National Congress organized a Sadbhawna Rally in Kolkata, where hundreds of activists and supporters marched over one kilometer from a mosque to a temple along Central Avenue, carrying party flags, national flags, and placards denouncing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The event aimed to promote communal harmony and counter what the party described as efforts to divide people along religious lines.
State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar addressed participants, stating that the rally symbolized "unity among different communities and religious faiths, and the unity in diversity." He emphasized opposition to politics that incite religious sentiments, calling for focus on issues like hunger and unemployment instead of division. The procession highlighted the party's commitment to inclusive governance amid ongoing political discourse in West Bengal.
The rally drew attention to broader concerns about social cohesion, with leaders refraining from naming specific entities but warning against exploiting religious fault lines for political gain. It coincided with separate accusations from the BJP against the TMC for allegedly polarizing sentiments through suspended legislator Humayun Kabir, underscoring the charged atmosphere in the state.