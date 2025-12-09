Suspended TMC MLA’s Babri-Style Mosque Drive Raises Nearly ₹3 Crore

People carry bricks in view of former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's plan to lay the foundation stone for a mosque, modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid, at Rejinagar in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, escalating political temperatures in the state. | Photo: PTI

