West Bengal TMC Suspends MLA Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Proposal

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir following his announcement to build a 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad district, a move that has stirred controversy.
According to PTI, Kabir, who has frequently attracted attention with contentious statements on party matters and other issues, had declared that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6.
Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said Kabir’s actions constituted gross indiscipline, coming at a time when the party was focused on maintaining peace and communal harmony in the state.
"Kabir was involved in communal politics, which the TMC is strictly against. TMC does not believe in communal politics. He will have no relation with the party from this moment. He is being suspended on the instructions of our top leadership," Hakim, a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, told reporters, PTI reported.
Reacting to his suspension, Kabir said he intends to resign and form a new political outfit. Reported PTI, he earlier claimed that lakhs of people would attend the December 6 programme, which could block NH-12 connecting Kolkata in the south to Siliguri in the north.
(With inputs from PTI)