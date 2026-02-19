Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

CPIM youth leader Rahaman resigned from the party's state committee as well as the primary membership on February 16.

Pratikur Rahaman
Pratikur Rahaman Photo: Facebook
Summary
  • Rahaman criticised CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim for meeting former TMC leader Humayun Kabir.

  • He claimed that he was cornered within the party.

  • He said that was not called for any discussion by the state secretary following his resignation.

CPI(M) youth leader Pratikur Rahaman, whose resignation from its primary membership caused ripples in the political circles in West Bengal, on Thursday claimed that he was cornered within the party for speaking out over ideology and principles.

Criticising CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim for meeting former TMC leader Humayun Kabir, who recently courted controversy over the foundation laying of a mosque in Murshidabad modelled on the Babri Masjid, Rahaman asserted that he has been given a short shrift by the party's leadership.

A CPI(M) office-bearer told PTI that the party has not yet taken any decision on Rahaman’s resignation from the state committee as well as the primary membership.

A two-day state committee meeting of the CPI(M) is being held from Thursday at the party's state headquarters here.

"I have been accused by certain sections in the party of back channel deals with the TMC, but when someone meets Humayun Kabir, there is no such question," Rahaman told a few vernacular news channels.

Salim recently held a meeting with suspended TMC MLA Kabir at a hotel in New Town, giving rise to speculations of a tie-up between the two parties before the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Rahaman resigned from the party's state committee as well as the primary membership on February 16, stating that he was unable to align himself with the state leadership's views and strategies on some issues.

A former SFI state president, Rahaman had said, "I put up certain questions over principles and ideology; have those made me so despised (within the party)? I wanted to be a part of the party, but I have not been allowed to," he said, claiming that was not called for any discussion by the state secretary.

