SC Rejects Plea To Ban Mosques Named After Babur Or Babri Masjid

Supreme Court declines to entertain plea seeking ban on mosques or structures named after Babur or Babri Masjid.
Petitioner withdraws plea after bench shows disinclination; matter dismissed as withdrawn.
Plea referred to proposed Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad and 2019 Ayodhya Ram Temple verdict.
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a petition calling for a ban on building or naming mosques or other religious structures after Mughal emperor Babur or Babri Masjid, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the plea.
According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed reluctance to entertain the matter, after which the counsel for the petitioner opted to pull it back.
"Dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.
The counsel for the petitioner mentioned suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's plan to build a replica of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.
He said the petitioner was against the construction of mosques in the name of "invaders" in this country.
PTI reported that the counsel said Kabir had "announced for construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad despite the fact that Babur was an invader" and some action should be taken against him.
He argued that the Centre and state authorities should be directed to restrain construction of any monument or any mosque in the name of Babur.
After the bench said it was dismissing the petition, the counsel sought its permission to withdraw the plea.
The plea sought a direction to the Centre, states and others to consider the petitioner's case for restraining or banning the construction, establishment or naming of any mosque or religious structure in the name of Babur or Babri Masjid or any other derivative names across India.
It also sought a direction to the authorities to consider framing appropriate guidelines or issue circulars and administrative orders for banning the construction of any mosque, religious structure in the name of Babri Masjid, Babur or any such person who invaded in India.
According to PTI, a five-judge bench of the apex court had delivered a verdict in November 2019 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.
The top court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
(With inputs from PTI)