SC Rejects Plea To Ban Mosques Named After Babur Or Babri Masjid

Petition withdrawn after bench declines to entertain plea seeking nationwide ban on structures linked to Mughal emperor Babur

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court PIL mosque naming India SC plea against naming mosques after Babur
Supreme Court Photo: PTI; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court declines to entertain plea seeking ban on mosques or structures named after Babur or Babri Masjid.

  • Petitioner withdraws plea after bench shows disinclination; matter dismissed as withdrawn.

  • Plea referred to proposed Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad and 2019 Ayodhya Ram Temple verdict.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a petition calling for a ban on building or naming mosques or other religious structures after Mughal emperor Babur or Babri Masjid, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed reluctance to entertain the matter, after which the counsel for the petitioner opted to pull it back.

"Dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner mentioned suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's plan to build a replica of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

He said the petitioner was against the construction of mosques in the name of "invaders" in this country.

PTI reported that the counsel said Kabir had "announced for construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad despite the fact that Babur was an invader" and some action should be taken against him.

He argued that the Centre and state authorities should be directed to restrain construction of any monument or any mosque in the name of Babur.

Related Content
Related Content

After the bench said it was dismissing the petition, the counsel sought its permission to withdraw the plea.

The plea sought a direction to the Centre, states and others to consider the petitioner's case for restraining or banning the construction, establishment or naming of any mosque or religious structure in the name of Babur or Babri Masjid or any other derivative names across India.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to consider framing appropriate guidelines or issue circulars and administrative orders for banning the construction of any mosque, religious structure in the name of Babri Masjid, Babur or any such person who invaded in India.

According to PTI, a five-judge bench of the apex court had delivered a verdict in November 2019 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

The top court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final