Election Commission Extends Deadline For SIR Form Submission To Dec 11

The electoral roll update deadline under the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been extended: voters in 12 states and Union Territories now have until December 11 to submit SIR forms. The draft roll is now due December 16, and the final roll will be published February 14, 2026.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
SIR India
This special intensive revision exercise, launched nationally in November, aims to update and verify voter data through house-to-house enumeration — ensuring all eligible electors are correctly registered. Photo: File photo
The Election Commission of India has extended the deadline for submitting SIR (Special Intensive Revision) enumeration forms in 12 states and Union Territories. Voters now have until December 11 to hand over their completed forms to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who will upload them to the ECI portal.

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will now be published on December 16, instead of the earlier planned date of December 9. The final electoral roll will be released on February 14, 2026, pushing back by one week from the original February 7 date.

The 12 affected states and UTs include Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal; and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

This special intensive revision exercise, launched nationally in November, aims to update and verify voter data through house-to-house enumeration — ensuring all eligible electors are correctly registered. Previously, the deadline for form submission across these states and UTs was December 4.

By extending the deadline, the Commission aims to accommodate voters who may have missed earlier submission, allowing for wider participation and ensuring more accurate electoral rolls ahead of upcoming polls.

Meanwhile the Congress said the Election Commission realises that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls cannot be completed in such a short time after the poll body extended the schedule of the ongoing exercise in nine states and three Union territories.

Congress leader and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari told reporters that the EC and the Election Commission should shed ego and hold the exercise as per the schedule of 2003 when the last such exercise was held.

"The opposition parties feel that if no discussion is held on SIR, this means the government does not want Parliament to function," Tiwari told reporters after the government held an all-party meeting with leaders of various parties ahead of the Winter session of Parliament beginning December 1.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not fulfilling his responsibility by not participating in discussion in Parliament, even though he does come to the House.

Published At:
  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution