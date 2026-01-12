Mamata Flags AI Errors In Electoral Roll Revision

Mamata Banerjee claims AI-driven digitisation of 2002 voter rolls caused data mismatches and wrongful tagging of voters.
She alleges the EC is ignoring past corrections made through quasi-judicial processes.
Banerjee says the SIR process lacks transparency, sensitivity and constitutional fairness.
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, wrote to CEC Gyanesh Kumar again on Monday, alleging that legitimate voters were suffering greatly during the SIR exercise due to AI-driven digitisation flaws in the 2002 electoral registers.
Banerjee claimed in her fifth letter to the chief election commissioner since the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that significant mistakes were made in elector details during the digitisation of the 2002 voters' list using AI tools, resulting in widespread data mismatches and incorrect classification of legitimate voters as having "logical discrepancies".
Accusing the EC of disregarding its own statutory processes followed over the last two decades, she said electors were being compelled to re-establish identity despite earlier corrections made after "quasi-judicial hearings".
"Such an approach, disowning its own actions and mechanisms spanning more than two decades, is arbitrary, illogical and contrary to the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India," she alleged.
Banerjee also claimed that the SIR process was "fundamentally flawed" and that materials presented during the process were not properly acknowledged.
She claimed that the SIR hearing procedure was "completely devoid of the application of mind, sensitivity, and human touch" and had become "largely mechanical, driven purely by technical data," undermining "the bedrock of our democracy and constitutional framework."