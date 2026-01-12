Mamata Flags AI Errors In Electoral Roll Revision

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, wrote to CEC Gyanesh Kumar again on Monday, alleging that legitimate voters were suffering greatly during the SIR exercise due to AI-driven digitisation flaws in the 2002 electoral registers.



Banerjee claimed in her fifth letter to the chief election commissioner since the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that significant mistakes were made in elector details during the digitisation of the 2002 voters' list using AI tools, resulting in widespread data mismatches and incorrect classification of legitimate voters as having "logical discrepancies".