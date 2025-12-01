UP BLO Dies By Suicide, Blames Election Workload In Video

A day after a Booth Level Officer in Moradabad died by suicide, a video emerged showing his final message, in which he apologised to his family and said he was unable to cope with the pressure of electoral roll duties. His death intensifies concerns over BLO working conditions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
BLO suicide
The 46-year-old Sarvesh Kumar, who was an assistant teacher in a government school, was found hanging in his home early Sunday morning. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

TW: Mentions of suicide.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • A video of deceased Moradabad BLO Sarvesh Kumar reveals he felt overwhelmed by the pressure of electoral roll duties and had not slept for 20 days.

  • Kumar, a teacher assigned BLO work for the first time, left a note blaming unmanageable workload.

  • His death adds to nationwide concern over the conditions faced by BLOs during the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.

A booth-level officer (BLO) posted in Baheri village of Moradabad district ended his life, leaving behind a suicide note that pointed to overwhelming work pressure linked to electoral roll duties.

The 46-year-old Sarvesh Kumar, who was an assistant teacher in a government school, was found hanging in his home early Sunday morning.

A video believed to be his final message has surfaced, revealing the extent of desperation he faced while handling election-related duties.

Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. - PTI Photo
Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

BY Anwiti Singh

This was his first time managing the intensive documentation work required during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls — a nationwide exercise aimed at fixing errors in voter lists.

In the emotional video, Kumar, fighting back tears, apologises to his mother, sister and wife. He says he failed to complete the assigned work and had been unable to sleep for 20 days, adding that he felt the pressure was “too much.” He asks his family to care for his four daughters and stresses that no one else should be blamed for his decision.

Related Content
Related Content

Kumar was found dead early Sunday by his wife, Babli. A note recovered from the house stated that he was unable to deal with the workload and stress associated with BLO duties. He wrote that he wanted to finish the assignment but simply “did not have the time.”

Lately, a lot of BLOs have either committed suicide or died due to health related issues. - PTI; Representational Image
Bijnor BLO Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Working Late On Poll Forms

BY Outlook News Desk

His death comes amid nationwide concern over the strenuous working conditions faced by BLOs during the ongoing SIR exercise. Across several states, multiple BLOs have reportedly died in recent weeks, with families alleging long hours, low pay and overwhelming pressure.

Kumar, who belonged to the Dalit community and lived with his family in Bahedi village in the Bhojpur area of Moradabad, had no prior experience with BLO duties. His relatives have demanded strict action against officials whom they say pushed him to the brink.

The incident has intensified calls for better support systems, mental-health safeguards and realistic workloads for ground-level election workers, who play a critical role in maintaining the accuracy and integrity of voter rolls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  3. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Live Streaming, Squads, Head-to-head, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution