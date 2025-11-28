Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

According to relatives, Hossain had been under "tremendous pressure" to balance his regular teaching work and SIR responsibilities.



They said that he was forced to do both duties at the same time because the primary school administration refused to release him in spite of his repeated requests, which worsened the burden.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of the Trinamool Congress have accused the EC of giving BLOs an "inhumane" and "unplanned" workload.



The BJP, however, denied the accusation, arguing that political and administrative pressure from the ruling TMC, rather than the EC's recommendations, was the cause of the stress experienced by BLOs.