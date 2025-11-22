West Bengal BLO Found Dead; Family Cites SIR Work Pressure

BLO Rinku Tarafdar found dead at her Nadia residence; family blames SIR stress.
State minister Ujjal Biswas visits the family; post-mortem conducted.
CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to suspend SIR drive to prevent further tragedies.
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Nadia district, West Bengal, was found dead on Saturday morning at her home, with her family alleging she took her own life under unbearable stress from her SIR duties, police said. According to PTI, the woman, identified as Rinku Tarafdar, was discovered hanging from the ceiling in her room at her Bangaljhi residence in Chapra, Krishnanagar.
“The family is claiming that she was under immense pressure due to her SIR workload. We have recovered a note from her room. The body has been sent for post‑mortem. A necessary probe is underway,” an officer told PTI. Investigations have been launched to verify the circumstances of her death.
State minister Ujjal Biswas visited Tarafdar’s home to offer condolences and speak with her relatives. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to suspend the ongoing SIR drive in Bengal. She warned that the continuous “unplanned and coercive drive” could threaten more lives and undermine the legitimacy of the exercise, PTI reported.
This is the second such incident in the week: on Wednesday, a BLO in Jalpaiguri district was also found hanging, with her family attributing her death to “unbearable SIR work pressure.”
(With inputs from PTI)