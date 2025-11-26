CBI Arrests Key Accused In Sandeshkhali ED Attack In West Bengal

CBI arrests Abul Hossen Molla, key accused in January 2024 Sandeshkhali ED attack.
Attack occurred during ED raid at suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s residence.
Calcutta High Court had transferred investigation from West Bengal Police to CBI in March 2024.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abul Hossen Molla, also known as Duronto, a key accused in the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, on 5 January last year, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.
The ED team had faced a mob attack while attempting to raid the residence of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam, according to PTI.
The agency said Molla, who failed to cooperate with the investigation despite multiple notices and a non-bailable warrant issued by a local court, was taken into custody at around 8 pm on Tuesday from South 24 Parganas district. PTI reported that he was a central figure who allegedly led the assault on the ED officials in January 2024.
Following the incident, the Calcutta High Court, on 5 March 2024, had transferred the investigation from the West Bengal Police to the CBI, officials said.
The CBI has not disclosed further details about the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from PTI)