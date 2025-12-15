Bareilly BLO Death: Family Alleges Work Pressure; Admin Says Natural Causes

A 58-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) died after a heart attack he allegedly suffered due to SIR-related work pressure, according to his family.



However, Vinod Kumar Sharma, the headmaster of the Upper Primary Girls Composite School in the Bisharatganj region, passed away naturally, according to the administration.



Sharma was recruited to work on the state's massive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which aims to identify legitimate voters and remove fraudulent ones.