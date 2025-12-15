Bareilly BLO Death: Family Alleges Work Pressure; Admin Says Natural Causes

Family links death to electoral roll revision pressure; officials cite natural causes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
BLO found dead in Bengal BLO death West Bengal BLO suicide
Representational image Bareilly BLO Death: Family Alleges Work Pressure; Admin Says Natural Causes Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A 58-year-old booth-level officer died of a heart attack, with his family blaming stress from SIR electoral duties.

  • The administration said his death was due to natural causes and noted his SIR work had ended on December 8.

  • The incident comes amid reports of another teacher-BLO also dying of a heart attack during SIR work.

A 58-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) died after a heart attack he allegedly suffered due to SIR-related work pressure, according to his family.

However, Vinod Kumar Sharma, the headmaster of the Upper Primary Girls Composite School in the Bisharatganj region, passed away naturally, according to the administration.

Sharma was recruited to work on the state's massive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which aims to identify legitimate voters and remove fraudulent ones.

Representation of BLO Kusuma Working Under Intense Pressure - Saahil Bhatia
A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

BY Anwiti Singh

A family member said that Sharma became ill after supper on Sunday night and passed away soon after from a heart attack. On Monday, he was cremated.

His son, Shivansh Sharma, said his father was under immense stress due to SIR duties and had written to the block education officer seeking exemption, citing age, eye-related problems, and difficulty in handling online work. He was due to retire in 2027.

Sharma was serving as a BLO for Part No. 261 of the Bithri Chainpur Assembly Constituency.

District Basic Education Officer Dr Vinita said Sharma's SIR work had concluded on December 8, and his death was stated to have occurred due to natural causes since no post-mortem was conducted at the request of his family.

Related Content
Related Content

The deputy district election officer has been informed about the death, she said. Another BLO, a teacher, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, died of a heart attack during SIR duty.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

  2. BCCI's New Diktat Mandates All Contracted Players Including Rohit-Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

  3. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  4. BCCI 'Not Recognised As National Sports Federation', Union Minister Mandaviya Reiterates In Lok Sabha

  5. Arjuna Ranatunga, Brother Dammika Ranatunga Face Legal Trouble Over Corruption Charges

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  3. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  4. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region