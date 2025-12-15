Bareilly BLO Death: Family Alleges Work Pressure; Admin Says Natural Causes

A 58-year-old booth-level officer died of a heart attack, with his family blaming stress from SIR electoral duties.
The incident comes amid reports of another teacher-BLO also dying of a heart attack during SIR work.
A 58-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) died after a heart attack he allegedly suffered due to SIR-related work pressure, according to his family.
Sharma was recruited to work on the state's massive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which aims to identify legitimate voters and remove fraudulent ones.
A family member said that Sharma became ill after supper on Sunday night and passed away soon after from a heart attack. On Monday, he was cremated.
His son, Shivansh Sharma, said his father was under immense stress due to SIR duties and had written to the block education officer seeking exemption, citing age, eye-related problems, and difficulty in handling online work. He was due to retire in 2027.
Sharma was serving as a BLO for Part No. 261 of the Bithri Chainpur Assembly Constituency.
District Basic Education Officer Dr Vinita said Sharma's SIR work had concluded on December 8, and his death was stated to have occurred due to natural causes since no post-mortem was conducted at the request of his family.
The deputy district election officer has been informed about the death, she said. Another BLO, a teacher, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, died of a heart attack during SIR duty.