NIA Nails Khalistani Plot – Charge Sheet Filed Against Main Shooters

Agency submits 1,200-page chargesheet against four key accused in Neemrana hotel firing case, including Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar as mastermind.
Attack on Punjab businessman described as targeted hit ordered by Khalistani modules abroad, charges under UAPA, IPC for conspiracy, attempt to murder, and waging war.
Encrypted chats, hawala funding, fake IDs and weapons traced; three suspects still absconding, Interpol notices issued.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 1,200-page charge sheet against the main shooters and key conspirators in the high-profile firing incident outside the Neemrana Heritage Hotel in Rajasthan's Alwar district on July 28, 2025, linking the attack to Khalistani terrorist networks operating from Canada and the United Kingdom.
The charge sheet, submitted before the Special NIA Court in Jaipur, names four arrested accused as prime accused: Goldy Brar (Canada-based designated terrorist, mastermind), Arsh Dalla (key handler), Rohit Godara (logistics and reconnaissance), and the two on-ground shooters – Harvinder Singh Rinda (Canada-based) and Manpreet Singh (arrested in Punjab).
The NIA has invoked stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code sections for murder attempt, conspiracy, waging war against India, and the Arms Act. The agency alleges the attack was a targeted assassination bid on a prominent Punjab-based businessman staying at the hotel, ordered as retaliation for his alleged opposition to Khalistani activities and support for anti-terror operations in India.
Investigations revealed that the shooters were provided weapons, fake IDs, and escape routes through a cross-border module. Digital evidence, including encrypted chats on Telegram and Signal, call data records, and money transfers via hawala, established direct communication between the shooters and Goldy Brar, who is already wanted in multiple terror cases including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The NIA has sought custodial interrogation of the arrested accused for further leads into the larger Khalistani terror ecosystem, including funding channels and sleeper cells in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR. Three more suspects remain absconding, with red-corner notices issued through Interpol.
The July 28 firing — in which over 30 rounds were fired from AK-47-style rifles outside the heritage hotel — had shocked the nation and prompted a multi-agency probe that quickly escalated to NIA level due to its international terror linkages.