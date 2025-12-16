BLO Dies After Brain Haemorrhage; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

57-year-old shiksha mitra from Gonda was deployed for Special Intensive Revision duties.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Booth Level Officer Nanbachcha died in Lucknow after nine days of treatment for a brain haemorrhage.

  • His family alleged severe stress due to pressure from officials over SIR-related electoral roll work.

  • Teachers’ bodies have sought a probe, action against erring officials, and compensation for the family.

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed in the Katra Bazar assembly constituency of Gonda district died during treatment in Lucknow, officials said on Tuesday.

The BLO's family claimed that his death was caused by intense work-related stress.

After being taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow for the past nine days due to a brain haemorrhage, Nanbachcha (57), who was listed as BLO at booth number 336, passed away on Monday night, according to the authorities.

Nanbachcha was employed as a "shiksha mitra" at a nearby school and lived in Bangai hamlet in the Rupai Deeh development block.

According to his relatives, the block education officer put pressure on him to finish the workload associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Krishna Devi, Nanbachcha's wife, he became ill early on December 6 and was transferred to a private hospital in Gonda, where medical professionals determined that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Despite being on ventilator support for nine days, he was later referred to Lucknow for further treatment, but she stated he was not able to be rescued.

The body was returned to the community and cremated after he passed away. Many teachers and "shiksha mitras" attended the burial, along with the district's basic shiksha adhikari.

According to his wife, he feared that the medicines would make him drowsy and affect his work. She also claimed that he was deeply disturbed after being reprimanded by the block education officer on December 5 and collapsed the following morning.

Meanwhile, some teachers came forward to provide humanitarian support and collected around Rs 5 lakh to help meet his medical expenses.

Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Association district president Avadhesh Mani Mishra described the incident as unfortunate and demanded a fair inquiry, action against erring officials, and a government job and financial compensation for the bereaved family.

Earlier, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amit Kumar Singh dismissed allegations against the block education officer as baseless. 

