BLO Dies After Brain Haemorrhage; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

According to his relatives, the block education officer put pressure on him to finish the workload associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



According to Krishna Devi, Nanbachcha's wife, he became ill early on December 6 and was transferred to a private hospital in Gonda, where medical professionals determined that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Despite being on ventilator support for nine days, he was later referred to Lucknow for further treatment, but she stated he was not able to be rescued.



The body was returned to the community and cremated after he passed away. Many teachers and "shiksha mitras" attended the burial, along with the district's basic shiksha adhikari.