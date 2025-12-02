UP BLO Dies Due To 'Work-Related Stress', Third BLO Death in Three Days

On November 29, a woman BLO died of heart arrest in the Bijnor district. Shobharani, according to her spouse, was a diabetes patient. In the Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area, she was assigned as the BLO of booth number 97.



Sarvesh Singh, a 46-year-old booth-level officer (BLO), was discovered hanging at his Moradabad district house on November 30. He was assigned the duties of a BLO on October 7. Reportedly, it was his first time working as a BLO. Sarvesh admitted to feeling suffocated and said there wasn't enough time for the task he had been assigned in a suicide note.