Lakshadweep First UT to Finish 100% SIR Form Distribution

All islands complete house-to-house enumeration and digitisation ahead of draft roll release.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lakshadweep First UT to Finish 100% SIR Form Distribution
Representational Image Lakshadweep First UT to Finish 100% SIR Form Distribution Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lakshadweep became the first UT to fully distribute and digitise Special Intensive Revision forms.

  • 55 BLOs and 133 BLAs conducted island-wide visits and special camps to speed up submissions.

  • Enumeration was completed on Nov 28; draft electoral roll will be published on Dec 9.

The Election Commission on Friday said Lakshadweep has become the first Union territory in the country to complete 100 per cent distribution and digitisation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms.

The SIR process began on November 4, 2025, following an Election Commission of India order dated October 27.

A total of 55 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carried out house-to-house visits across all ten islands, distributing the forms and helping residents fill them in. They were supported by 133 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties.

Special camps were also held in designated areas on each island to speed up the collection and digitisation of the completed forms, said Electoral Registration Officer & ER Nodal Officer Shivam Chandra, IAS, in a statement here.

The Union territory completed the entire enumeration and digitisation exercise on November 28, it said. The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 9, 2025, the EC added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Score, NPL 2025: KAY Surmount Pressure On Reeling Kings|BIK 132/5 (17.1)

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  5. Washington Shooter Identified As Afghan Immigrant, Trump Blames Biden

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs