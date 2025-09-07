Kanhaiya Kumar Latest Video 2025 | Bihar Politics, Vote Chori & INDIA Alliance Voter Yatra

Congress leader and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to Outlook Magazine in his latest 2025 video interview. From Bihar politics to the INDIA alliance’s Voter Adhikari Yatra, Kumar raises concerns about vote chori in India, alleging large-scale voter list irregularities and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision. Born in Begusarai and known for his fiery speeches, Kumar explains why the right to vote is central to protecting other rights like education, jobs, and healthcare.