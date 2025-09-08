SC Orders EC to Accept Aadhaar for Bihar Voter ID, Stresses Verification, Not Citizenship Proof

The Supreme Court emphasized that authorities are entitled to verify the authenticity and genuineness of Aadhaar cards. Justice Kant noted, “Those who are genuine citizens of this country are entitled to vote. Those claiming citizenship on forged documents are not.” Justice Bagchi added that apart from passports and birth certificates, most of the other documents allowed by ECI do not serve as proof of citizenship, and Aadhaar is now to be included in the list.