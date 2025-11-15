EC Tells Supreme Court Aadhaar Can Verify Identity, Not Citizenship, for Bihar Voter List Update

The Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that it had already published guidelines for using the Aadhaar card to verify identification rather than citizenship in order to add or remove people from Bihar's updated voter list.



The poll panel stated in a statement submitted to the highest court that the court had already explained how Aadhaar is used to update the voter list on September 8.



According to Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950, the court had declared that the Aadhaar card could be used to confirm identity.



The RPA's Section 23 addresses adding names to electoral rolls.