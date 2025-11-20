TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

The controversy erupted amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
TMC MP Questions UIDAIs Sharing Of Deactivated Aadhaar List
TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • TMC MP Saket Gokhale questions UIDAI for sharing 'deactivated' Aadhaar list with ECI despite denying maintenance of state-wise data

  • 32.8 lakh Aadhaars deactivated in Bengal based on state-provided death records amid SIR of electoral rolls; TMC alleges voter suppression plot

  • Party vows street protests and legal fights to prevent wrongful deletions, citing Bihar precedent of living voters marked dead

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday questioned the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) over how it shared a list of 'deactivated' Aadhaar numbers from West Bengal with the Election Commission of India (ECI), despite previously stating in Parliament that it does not maintain or store such data state-wise, year-wise, or by category.

The controversy erupted amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. UIDAI recently informed the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal that approximately 32.8 lakh Aadhaar numbers had been deactivated based on death records shared by the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department (33.4 lakh records) and the Food and Supplies Department (15 lakh records) since January 2009. Additionally, UIDAI noted that around 13 lakh deceased individuals in the state never possessed Aadhaar cards.

Gokhale, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the apparent contradiction: "UIDAI has now shared with the ECI a list of 'deactivated' Aadhaars from Bengal. But UIDAI told Parliament it does not store deactivation data state-wise. How is this possible?" He accused the move of being part of a larger "silent invisible rigging" plot by the ECI and BJP to suppress votes, drawing parallels to a similar fiasco in Bihar where living voters were erroneously marked as deceased.

Related Content
Related Content
BJP Celebrating After Election - Sandipan Chatterjee
Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

BY Jawhar Sircar

TMC leaders, including spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, echoed the concerns, alleging the data could lead to the wrongful deletion of up to 5% of Bengal's voters—around 34 lakh people—from the rolls. The party has vowed to challenge any such deletions through protests, legal action, and courts, warning that it would not allow genuine voters to be turned into "ghost entries." Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration has already opposed the SIR process, viewing Aadhaar linkage as a tool for voter manipulation targeting marginalized communities.

UIDAI, in response to Gokhale's query on X, clarified that the deactivations were based solely on death records voluntarily provided by state departments, and no independent list was maintained by the authority. The ECI has included Aadhaar as an indicative proof of identity for SIR verification, aiming to clean up voter databases, but TMC claims this is a pre-planned exercise to benefit the opposition BJP.

Political observers note that the timing, just months before polls, has heightened tensions, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari countering by accusing TMC of adding over 13 lakh fake voters. The row underscores broader debates on data privacy, electoral integrity, and the role of Aadhaar in governance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs