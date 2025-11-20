TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

Gokhale, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the apparent contradiction: "UIDAI has now shared with the ECI a list of 'deactivated' Aadhaars from Bengal. But UIDAI told Parliament it does not store deactivation data state-wise. How is this possible?" He accused the move of being part of a larger "silent invisible rigging" plot by the ECI and BJP to suppress votes, drawing parallels to a similar fiasco in Bihar where living voters were erroneously marked as deceased.