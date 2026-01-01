Farooq Abdullah Says Attacks On Kashmiris Follow ‘Hitler’s Path’, Calls For Peace

National Conference chief condemns targeting of Kashmiris, comments on Bangladesh ties and Constitution’s Kashmiri translation

  • Farooq Abdullah said those attacking Kashmiris in parts of India were “treading the path of Hitler”.

  • He prayed for peace, better relations with neighbouring countries, and relief through rain and snow in the new year.

  • Abdullah welcomed India’s outreach to Bangladesh and said the Constitution had been translated into Kashmiri earlier.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday condemned attacks on Kashmiris reported from parts of the country, saying those behind such incidents were “treading the path of Hitler” and expressing confidence that such forces would eventually fade away, according to PTI.

Responding to a question from reporters about incidents targeting Kashmiris, Abdullah said, “It is our destiny that there are some people whose aim is something else. They are treading Hitler's path and want to create a Hitler-type regime.” He added that history showed such ideologies did not last. “But Hitler vanished; he shot himself. Nazism ended there, and a time will come here as well when these extremists will go away,” Abdullah said, PTI reported.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also used the occasion to speak about the new year, offering prayers for stability and improved relations with neighbouring countries. “The new year has begun. God should send rain and snow to ease our difficulties. I pray that peace prevails in our country, and that we become friends with neighbours so that we can emerge out of these difficulties,” he said, according to PTI.

Abdullah was also asked about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s participation in the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khalida Zia. Welcoming the move, he described Bangladesh as a long-standing ally of India and emphasised the need to deepen bilateral ties. “It is good. Bangladesh is our old friend, we have to take the friendship forward and make it stronger,” he said, PTI reported.

During the interaction, Abdullah addressed another issue related to language and constitutional awareness in the region. Speaking about the translation of the Constitution of India into Kashmiri, the National Conference chief said the document had already been translated into the language many years ago.

Abdullah’s remarks came amid continued political debate over the treatment of Kashmiris outside the region and India’s broader internal and external challenges. His comments combined criticism of what he described as extremist tendencies with calls for peace, stability and stronger regional friendships at the start of the new year, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

