Over 34 Lakh Aadhaar Holders In Bengal Marked As Deceased, UIDAI Tells Election Commission

UIDAI data shared with Bengal election officials to help remove ghost and duplicate voters from electoral rolls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aadhaar West Bengal, UIDAI, Election Commission of India, voter list verification
The meeting followed an EC directive instructing all state CEOs to work with Aadhaar authorities to cross-check voter databases and flag inconsistencies. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UIDAI reported 34 lakh Aadhaar holders in West Bengal as deceased since 2009.

  • 13 lakh non-Aadhaar residents have also been recorded as deceased.

  • Data sharing aims to clean voter rolls during Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision.

Around 34 lakh Aadhaar card holders in West Bengal have been identified as deceased since the identity document’s rollout in January 2009, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) informed the Election Commission (EC) during a meeting with state election officials, reported PTI.

UIDAI also conveyed that nearly 13 lakh individuals in the state who never held Aadhaar cards have since passed away. The information was shared with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting followed an EC directive instructing all state CEOs to work with Aadhaar authorities to cross-check voter databases and flag inconsistencies. “The EC has received numerous complaints regarding ghost voters, deceased voters, absentee voters, and duplicate names in the rolls. The UIDAI data on deceased citizens is expected to help us in detecting and removing such entries from the electoral rolls,” a senior official from the CEO’s office said, according to PTI.

Officials said that once the enumeration phase concludes and the draft rolls are published on 9 December, applicants whose names match those deleted from the Aadhaar database may be called by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for verification.

Related Content
Related Content

Poll officials are also sourcing data from banks, as Aadhaar is linked to most accounts. “Banks have provided data on accounts where KYC updates have not been completed for years, aiding the identification of deceased individuals whose names still appear on voter rolls,” the official added.

The SIR process is currently underway across West Bengal to eliminate fake or deceased voters. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification, distributing enumeration forms based on the 2025 electoral rolls, and comparing them with data from the 2002 rolls, when the last such exercise was conducted.

According to information from the CEO’s office, more than 6.98 crore enumeration forms—covering about 91.19 per cent of households—had been distributed in the state till 8 pm on Wednesday.

Officials said that the appearance of ghost, duplicate, or deceased voters in the draft rolls could result in disciplinary action against the responsible BLOs. EROs have been directed to maintain vigilance and accuracy during the verification process.

As of late Wednesday, the CEO was holding a virtual meeting with EROs to review progress and assess pending areas in the form distribution exercise, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates