West Bengal: EC Releases List Of Over 58 Lakh Deleted Voters Ahead Of Draft Electoral Rolls

The hearing phase of the SIR exercise is expected to be challenging, with possible claims and objections from up to two crore voters amid a shortage of EROs and AEROs.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kolkata sex workers voter list, West Bengal CEO camps, electoral roll revision Kolkata
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) collect enumeration forms from voters. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon

  • The Election Commission uploaded names of voters deleted from the 2026 draft rolls, mainly due to over 58 lakh "uncollectable SIR enumeration forms.

  • EC-appointed special observer Subrata Gupta said extensive discrepancies in enumeration data and logistical constraints could make meeting the February 7 deadline difficult.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday morning uploaded on its website the names of voters deleted from the roll, including voters’ list who figured in the 2025 electoral rolls but were dropped from the 2026 draft rolls. 

The deletions stem largely from more than 58 lakh "uncollectable SIR enumeration forms", PTI reported, involving voters found to be absent from their registered addresses, permanently shifted, deceased, or marked as ‘duplicate’ across constituencies.

"Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration Form and supporting documents after publication of draft roll during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections i.e. 16/12/2025 till 15/01/2026," the commission website stated.

The EC is bracing for a far more challenging hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise than the now-concluded enumeration stage, according to Subrata Gupta, the EC-appointed special observer for the exercise.

Representational image Bareilly BLO Death: Family Alleges Work Pressure; Admin Says Natural Causes - Shutterstock
Bareilly BLO Death: Family Alleges Work Pressure; Admin Says Natural Causes

BY Outlook News Desk

Gupta told PTI that the upcoming hearing phase would be daunting due to the acute shortage of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs). These officers will be tasked with conducting hearings over the next 45 days.

Related Content
Related Content

The commission disclosed that of the 7.66 crore enumeration forms issued to electors listed in the 2025 rolls, over 58 lakh were found to be "uncollected" for reasons including absence, permanent relocation, death, or duplicate entries.

"Of the total enumeration forms we collected, there are over 1.34 crore that contain logical discrepancies. The inconsistencies range from same names appearing both as father and mother of certain voters to abnormal age differences between electors and their parents or grandparents. These errors may be bonafide in nature. They could also be malafide.

"Some 30 lakh unmapped forms with the 2002 list have also been received, which are included in this discrepancy list. Over 85 lakh forms are riddled with name mismatch issues with the 2002 rolls. Then there would be claims and objections from aggrieved voters whose names get deleted from the draft rolls. We have to conduct hearings for each of these cases to ensure we publish an accurate final roll," the retired IAS officer said.

While Gupta stated that it was premature to estimate the exact number of voters who may fall under the quasi-judicial hearing process, a senior EC official said he would not be surprised if the figure touched two crore.

Critiquing The Draft Official Lokpal Bill - null
Critiquing The Draft Official Lokpal Bill

BY National Campaign for People's Right to Information (NCPRI)

At present, West Bengal has around 3,300 EROs and AEROs combined. Gupta said simple calculations showed that each officer would need to hear close to 140 cases daily over the next 45 days to meet the deadline.

Even if each hearing lasted just 10 minutes, it would translate into a daily hearing schedule of nearly 23-and-a-half hours.

"We have requested the EC to provide us with an additional 2,500-3,000 EROs/AEROs. Once those appointments are finalised, we have done a rough calculation that each officer will then have to conduct between 50 and 100 hearings a day, which itself would be a stiff task since that would entail a daily hearing span of over 500 minutes which doesn’t happen even at high courts," Gupta stated.

Yadav also challenged the government’s claims on the distribution of SIR forms. - File Photo; Representative image
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP, EC Of Rushing SIR In Uttar Pradesh

BY Outlook News Desk

Emphasising the need for "quality training to the EROs and AEROs" ahead of the hearings, Gupta said both competence and understanding of the quasi-judicial process would be crucial to ensure an accurate final roll.

"We have sought concrete guidance from the EC in matters of the hearings since the process involves allowing or disallowing individuals from exercising their franchise, and hence they can't be arbitrary or subjective," he said.

Gupta added that completing the hearing phase by the scheduled February 7 deadline would also require printing and distributing hearing notices in duplicate, uploading details into the EC database, and fixing alternative dates for applicants unable to attend hearings for valid reasons.

Praising Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for their "excellent work" in completing the enumeration within the stipulated timeframe, Gupta said he remained confident of steering the process forward "despite the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation remaining unfavourably disposed towards it right from the beginning".

"I was confident of seeing through this phase since it was primarily a citizen-led process and the commission had the support of the people who wanted an error-free voters' list. Political opinions won't matter much over here," said Gupta.

He said heightened surveillance of the BLO-led enumeration—following his appointment and that of five additional special observers—pushed the number of deleted voters from 32 lakh to 58 lakh in the final 12 days of the exercise.

"The challenge was psychological. The pressure on the officers was initially only from the politicians. The observers brought about the counter-pressure which changed the work environment," he said.

Gupta acknowledged lapses by the commission in adequately informing voters about the SIR exercise, noting that the 2002 rolls existed only in manual form.

"The 2002 rolls were in manual mode. Our IT team faced huge challenges in digitising them, and even then, technical loopholes have accounted for mapping mismatches," he said.

Asked what voters should expect from the draft rolls and whether unpleasant surprises lay ahead, Gupta said, "There would be many more pleasant surprises than unpleasant ones in the draft rolls."

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: 77 Slots To Fill As 10 Franchises Eye Star Names In Abu Dhabi

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Shaheens Eye Semis Spot Against Spirited Emiratis

  5. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  4. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  4. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  5. Delhi Air Quality Very Poor, Over 200 Flights Cancelled, Several Diverted

  6. Bhagyalakshmi Criticises Mohanlal For Sharing Dileep’s Film Poster: Shouldn’t One Stop For A Moment And Think

  7. Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

  8. Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Venkatesh Takes MP To 225/8; PUN To Chase First Points