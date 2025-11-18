Congress Leader Moves HC Seeking Stay On Voter List Revision For MP Urban Body Polls

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought brief responses from the state government and election authorities on a plea alleging discrepancies in the voter list revision programme.
The petitioner has asked the court to halt the revision exercise and prevent publication of the final voter list until the case is decided.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday sought brief responses from the state government, the State Election Commission and other respondents to a petition filed by a Congress leader seeking a stay on the voter list revision programme for the forthcoming urban body elections.
According to his lawyer, the petitioner has alleged discrepancies in the voter list revision process.
Jayesh Gurnani, representing Dilip Kaushal, who oversees the Congress’ election affairs in the city and is a former councillor, told reporters that his client has approached the Indore bench of the High Court alleging irregularities in the voter list revision for the upcoming municipal polls in Madhya Pradesh.
"While hearing the petition, the High Court sought brief responses from the state government, the State Election Commission, the District Election Officer of Indore, and the voter registration officers of all areas of the city," he said.
The next hearing has been scheduled for 26 November.
Gurnani argued that the Congress leader’s plea has described the by-laws of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Rules, 1994 as "flawed".
The petition refers to allegations that applications for the addition and deletion of voters during the revision exercise were not made public, that ineligible employees were appointed as booth-level officers (BLOs), and that a substantial number of voters were registered under the purported building number '0' in an area of the Indore Municipal Corporation.
Gurnani added, "The petition urges the HC to stay the voter list revision programme in the state and direct the respondents not to publish the final voter list until the plea is disposed of."
(with PTI inputs)