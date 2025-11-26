Philadelphia 76ers 144-103 Orlando Magic, NBA Cup 2025: Anthony Black Stars In Victory
Anthony Black scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic routed the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 144-103 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night. Orlando’s Jalen Suggs was ejected with 27 seconds left in the first half after receiving two technicals during a heated altercation between the teams. Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points to lead the 76ers, whose absences included Joel Embiid (right knee injury management), Paul George (right ankle sprain) and rookie VJ Edgecombe (left calf tightness). Orlando improved to 3-0 in the Cup and the 76ers dropped to 0-3.
