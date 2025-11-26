Philadelphia 76ers 144-103 Orlando Magic, NBA Cup 2025: Anthony Black Stars In Victory

Anthony Black scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic routed the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 144-103 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night. Orlando’s Jalen Suggs was ejected with 27 seconds left in the first half after receiving two technicals during a heated altercation between the teams. Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points to lead the 76ers, whose absences included Joel Embiid (right knee injury management), Paul George (right ankle sprain) and rookie VJ Edgecombe (left calf tightness). Orlando improved to 3-0 in the Cup and the 76ers dropped to 0-3.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic's Anthony Black, right, celebrates with Jalen Suggs, left, and Wendell Carter Jr., center, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
1/9
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes, left, goes up for the shot against Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Cup: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner reacts to a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Cup: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic's Anthony Black, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, left, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner, left, blocks the shot attempt by Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes, right, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball Game: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
An incident on the court between Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs, second from left, Philadelphia 76ers' Jabari Walker, third from right, and Andre Drummond, center, which leads to technicals and the ejection of Suggs during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks the ball after taking the pass from Jalen Suggs (4) with Philadelphia 76ers' Jabari Walker, center left, defending during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs reacts as time is called during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA Basketball Championship: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner, top, shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards, left, and Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
NBA Basketball Championship: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain (20) celebrates his three-point shot with Trendon Watford (12) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: SA Beat IND By 408 Runs To Sweep Series 2-0 in Guwahati

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: UP Beat Goa, Urvil Patel Dismantles Services, Mizoram Beat Nagaland

  3. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  4. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  5. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  5. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

Latest Stories

  1. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  6. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  7. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old

  8. Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win