India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

India's humiliating 408-run defeat against South Africa in Guwahati, their biggest loss by runs in Test history, has left head coach Gautam Gambhir under intense scrutiny. However, speaking after the 2-0 series whitewash, he reminded critics of the ICC Champions Trophy win, and also the 2-2 draw in England

Gautam Gambhir said, “I’m same guy under whom India did well in England, won the Champions Trophy and won the Asia Cup”. Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir says BCCI will decide his future

  • Gambhir was speaking after the humiliating 408-run drubbing at the hands of South Africa in the 2nd Test

  • Under Gambhir, India have lost 10 of the 18 Tests

Under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said it was up to the BCCI to decide his future after the Test series whitewash against South Africa but also reminded everyone of the success the team has achieved in his tenure.

Gambhir was speaking after the humiliating 408-run drubbing at the hands of South Africa in the second Test here Wednesday, which gave the visitors a 2-0 series sweep.

"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference referring to India's title-winning run in the Champions Trophy and a gruelling 2-2 draw against the English in their own backyard earlier this year.

"The blame lies with everyone and starts with me," he conceded in his first reactions after the 0-2 drubbing.

"We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.

Under Gambhir, India have lost 10 of the 18 Tests, including twin whitewashes against New Zealand last year and South Africa now, both at home.

India's defeat against South Africa at Guwahati is their largest in terms of runs in Test cricket.

Gambhir has of late attracted criticism for frequent changes in the team and his inclination to focus more on all-rounders than specialists in the traditional format.

"You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need is tough characters with limited skills. They make good Test cricketers," he said.

