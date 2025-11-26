India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium
India require an improbable 522 runs on the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Wednesday. Chasing an improbable 549-run target, India was down to 27-2 at stumps on Day 4 of the second cricket test against South Africa. India lost its openers early — Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for 13 runs, while Lokesh Rahul was bowled for six. At end of play, Sai Sudharsan (2 not out) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out) were at the crease, with India needing to play out Day 5 to salvage a draw. This was after Tristan Stubbs headlined South Africa’s second innings, scoring 94 off 180 balls including nine fours and a six.
