Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

On the sidelines of the Johannesburg G20 summit, the two leaders adopted the India–Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism and reviewed progress in their Strategic Partnership across defence, trade, tech, space and security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM attends G20 Summit in South Africa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. | Photo: @pmoindia/YT via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni met in Johannesburg and adopted a joint initiative to counter financing of terrorism.

  • Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and reviewed progress under the India–Italy Strategic Partnership, including the 2025–29 Action Plan.

  • They discussed expanding cooperation in trade, defence, education, technology, AI, space, and strengthening supply chains through enhanced business and industry collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of areas, including trade, defence, and security, India and Italy announced a joint initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism by adopting the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism at their meeting on the fringes of the G20 conference in Johannesburg.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

"India and Italy are announcing a Joint Initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism. This is a necessary and timely effort, which will strengthen humanity’s fight against terrorism and its support networks," Modi said.

In response to the terrorist attack in Delhi, Prime Minister Meloni reaffirmed Italy's steadfast commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism.

Giorgia Meloni Slams 'Double Standards' Of Global Left With Shoutout To Trump And Modi - | Photo: AP
Giorgia Meloni Slams 'Double Standards' Of Global Left With Shoutout To Trump And Modi | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

According to Modi, he also talked about expanding bilateral cooperation in areas like education, trade, investment, military, innovation, artificial intelligence, and space.

Earlier in June of this year, the two presidents had a brief conversation on the fringes of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

"Both leaders adopted the ‘India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism’. The initiative aims to deepen bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism and collaboration in global and multilateral platforms, including the Financial Action Task Force ( FATF) and the Global Counter terrorism Forum (GCTF)," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in the bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade and investment, defence, security, space, science & technology, education, and people-to-people ties, it said.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies and peoples, it added.

The two leaders welcomed the two Business Forums that were organised this year in Brescia and New Delhi, both of which had strong industry participation.

In order to improve the competitiveness of both economies and create robust supply chains, they highlighted the continuous efforts to expand business, technology, innovation, and investment collaborations.

They welcomed the Italian Space delegation's recent visit to India, which will strengthen cooperation in this area between the public and private sectors.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Eye Commanding Start In Guwahati

  2. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  5. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

  4. Day In Pics: November 23, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

  3. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  4. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start