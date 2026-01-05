Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, EPL: Enzo Fernandez Spoils MCFC's Title Push
Chelsea bounced back from the departure of Club World Cup-winning coach Enzo Maresca to hurt City’s title aspirations. With Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior reportedly the favorite to take over, youth coach Calum McFarlane stepped up as interim for Sunday’s game. And he made a quick impression with a result that could prove telling in the race for the title. Reijnders showed good feet before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot to beat Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen at his near post. City had chances to extend the lead and paid the price for not taking them when Fernandez arrived at the far post to level the game.
