Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, EPL: Enzo Fernandez Spoils MCFC's Title Push

Chelsea bounced back from the departure of Club World Cup-winning coach Enzo Maresca to hurt City’s title aspirations. With Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior reportedly the favorite to take over, youth coach Calum McFarlane stepped up as interim for Sunday’s game. And he made a quick impression with a result that could prove telling in the race for the title. Reijnders showed good feet before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot to beat Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen at his near post. City had chances to extend the lead and paid the price for not taking them when Fernandez arrived at the far post to level the game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Bernardo Silva
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva reacts after Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola waves fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Calum McFarlane
Chelsea's head coach Calum McFarlane, center, celebrates after Enzo Fernandez scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, center, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo, left, and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden (47) dribbles the ball past Chelsea's Andrey Santos during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, dribbles the ball in from of Chelsea's Malo Gusto during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Jeremy Doku
Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo, left, and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, right, challenges Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
