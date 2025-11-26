India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

The opening words of the Constitution of India declare: “We, the People of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equity of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation…do hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution.”