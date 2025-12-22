Thane: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 23.5 Lakh To ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Fraud

A 68-year-old man in Thane was allegedly duped of Rs 23.5 lakh through a ‘digital arrest’ cyber scam.
Fraudsters contacted him via WhatsApp video calls and forced multiple online money transfers, police said.
Kalyan police have registered a case under the IT Act and are analysing digital and banking records.
A 68-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Thane district was allegedly defrauded of Rs 23.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters who threatened him with a so-called “digital arrest”, police said on Monday, according to PTI.
This is the second such case reported from the district within a week, an official said, PTI reported.
Based on the senior citizen’s complaint, the Kalyan police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Assistant Inspector Vinod Patil of the Mahatma Phule police station said. According to PTI, the fraud took place over several days earlier this month.
“The complainant alleged that two unidentified persons cheated him of Rs 23.5 lakh by threatening to place him under digital arrest and forced him to transfer money through online transactions between December 8 and 12,” Patil said.
‘Digital arrest’ is an emerging cybercrime tactic in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials or government agency personnel to intimidate victims during audio or video calls. They pressure victims into believing they are under investigation and demand money to avoid supposed legal action, PTI reported.
Patil said the accused contacted the victim through WhatsApp video calls and claimed that his bank transactions were suspicious and linked to alleged irregularities.
“The fraudsters told him that he could be placed under digital arrest, but assured him that they would help him avoid legal action if he cooperated,” the officer said.
According to PTI, the accused allegedly continued to threaten the elderly man and compelled him to make multiple online transfers, which together amounted to Rs 23.5 lakh.
The fraud came to light after the victim shared his experience with acquaintances and later approached the police, realising that he had been duped.
“We are analysing bank transaction details, call records and digital evidence to track down the accused,” Patil said.
(With inputs from PTI)