'Act Of Memory And Meaning': Chief Justice Gavai Talks About Human Dignity In Indian Constitution

O.P. Jindal Global University organises Memorial Lecture series, speeches from Chief Justice of India and Lok Sabha Speaker.

Ahana Mitra
Ahana Mitra
Updated on:
Updated on:
bhushan gavai
CJI mentioned complex questions regarding the changing role of technology, and evolving notions of liberty and equality, which require jurists to work towards addressing individual as well as structural inequalities. Photo: X | All India Radio News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Keynote lecture was delivered by Hon’ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai, Chief Justice of India and focused on the theme “Human Dignity as the Soul of the Constitution: Judicial Reflections in the 21st Century.”

- Chief Justice Gavai talks about human dignity as moral compass for the Indian Constitution.

- Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi talks about the role of civil society in fostering fraternity and building bridges.

The 11th Dr. L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture organised by O.P. Jindal Global University was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Thursday evening. The lecture was delivered by the Keynote Speaker Hon’ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai, Chief Justice of India and focused on the theme “Human Dignity as the Soul of the Constitution: Judicial Reflections in the 21st Century.” The Hon’ble Chief Justice was joined by the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Mr. Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, and Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, son of Dr. L M Singhvi. The event was presided over by Prof. Shireen Moti, Associate Professor and Associate Dean at Jindal Global Law School.

Chief Justice Gavai’s Lecture highlighted a history of Constitutional evolution and judgements passed since the late 1970s, showing how the Indian judiciary has continued to centre human dignity as foundational to interpretations of the law, remaining responsive to the questions and conflicts of the contemporary moment. He particularly mentioned complex questions regarding the changing role of technology, and evolving notions of liberty and equality, which require jurists to work towards addressing individual as well as structural inequalities. Mentioning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s interpretation of caste-based untouchability as incompatible with human dignity, he highlighted how the original framers of the Constitution had envisaged human dignity as a core guiding principle for the document, and an intrinsic feature of democracy itself. He talked about several key cases concerning labour laws, prison reform, gender equality and disability accommodations, through which the Indian judiciary has continued to interpret human dignity expansively and creatively, over the late-20th and 21st centuries.

Related Content
Related Content

The Welcome Address was delivered by Dr. C. Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, where he talked about Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of the Indian Constitution as a flexible and living document, responsive to the needs of its citizens. He further highlighted the role of this lecture series in reaffirming and renewing these foundational ideals of the Constitutional framers. He also mentioned Ambedkar’s words from Grammar of Anarchy, asserting that democratic change must abandon the violence of “bloody revolution.”

Dr. Singhvi paid a tribute to the speakers, as well as to his late father, celebrating this lecture as an “act of memory and meaning.” Recapping Dr. LM Singhvi’s life trajectory as distinguished jurist, diplomat and literary enthusiast, he highlighted the nature of human dignity in his life “as lived practice” as opposed to a mere constitutional ideal. Calling it the very pulse of the Constitution, he explained the role of human dignity in “transforming the legal contract into a moral covenant,” without which “liberty becomes licentious.” He recalled recent judgements such as the Navtej Johar vs Union of India case, where parts of Section 377 of the Indian Constitution were struck down, highlighting the Court’s decision to protect human dignity, including the right to life and autonomy, against “majoritarian prejudice.” He concluded, highlighting the role of civil society in honouring human dignity by “building bridges” in a time of mounting conflicts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  2. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  3. Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator 1: Navneet, Bhuvneshwar Help GL Enter Q2

  4. Ireland Vs England: Jordan Cox Called Up For Three Lions T20I Squad

  5. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Quarterfinal: Sinner Trails In Second Set After Winning First

  2. US Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Alex De Minaur Into The Final Four

  3. US Open: Anisimova Gets Revenge Over Swiatek At Flushing Meadows

  4. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Canadian Underdog Stuns Eighth Seed In Epic Battle

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. India Allows Foreign Minorities To Stay Without Passports; Muslims Excluded

  3. Jhelum River Crosses Danger Mark In Kashmir; Authorities Issue Flood Alert

  4. Right To Protest Is Not Absolute: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

  5. K Kavitha Quits BRS, Resigns As MLC After Suspension, Alleges Conspiracy

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UNIFIL Reports

  3. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  4. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  5. China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Highlights, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Syed Cholan And Akhimullah Anuar Goals Help MAS Win 2-0

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs