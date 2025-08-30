Sanjay Raut Says No Harm In Amending Constitution To Fulfil Maratha Quota Demand

The remarks come amid Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike to push for his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

Sanjay Raut Says No Harm In Amending Constitution To Fulfil Maratha Quota Demand
Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Photo: | File Pic
  • Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that there was no harm in amending the constitution to accommodate the demands of the Maratha community.

  • The remarks come amid Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.

  • He said that the government should look at the protestors with sympathy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that there was no harm in amending the constitution to accommodate the demands of the Maratha community, which has been seeking reservation in education and government jobs. He made the remarks while speaking to a reporter and accused the Mahayuti government of creating a wedge between the Other Backward Classes and Marathas for political gains.

The remarks come amid Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike to push for his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. Raut highlighted that the issue of reservation comes under the purview of the central government, which is also led by the BJP. 

He stated that they can amend the constitution by bringing in three laws for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, then why not this. "(Then) what is the issue in amending the Constitution to fulfil the economic and social demands of the Maratha community, which has hit the streets?" he said, alluding to demands for the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

He said that the government should look at the protestors with sympathy. Raut claimed that when Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power and the BJP was in the Opposition, Fadnavis had accused it of not having the political will to address the Maratha quota issue, but he is now talking about constitutional hurdles in resolving the matter.

Fadnavis should "keep his ego aside" and hold an all-party meeting with major political parties, former chief ministers and meet Jarange, he said. 

