Maratha activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite fast demanding 10% OBC quota for Marathas.
He warned the government not to test the patience of the community and denied seeking political gains.
Protestors at Azad Maidan have faced lack of food, water, and public facilities, prompting further anger.
Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday said the Maratha community does not intend to engage in politics and is only seeking reservation, warning the government against testing the patience of the community.
“We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on eligibility under the Kunbi category,” Jarange told reporters, PTI reported.
Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants the Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already included in the OBC category, which would make them eligible for reservations in government jobs and education.
According to PTI, he emphasised that the community does not want to indulge in politics. “We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community,” he said.
Jarange also insisted that the Marathas are not asking to reduce the existing OBC quota and accused authorities of spreading misinformation. “We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don’t spread misinformation,” he said.
The activist further appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas, charging that the chief minister was attempting to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state, reported PTI.
He asked his supporters to remain calm and patient despite hardships faced during the protest. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has an administrator, and under the influence of the chief minister, it has stopped food and water for protestors. We won’t forget this. You have closed public toilets and hotels. Let’s see how many days you harass poor Marathas,” Jarange said.
According to PTI, protestors are particularly angered because they have been denied basic facilities while staging the demonstration at Azad Maidan.
(With inputs from PTI)