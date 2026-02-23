France Summons US Envoy After Comments On Killing Of Far-Right Activist Quentin Deranque

Deranque died from head injuries after being assaulted on the sidelines of a February 12 protest against an appearance by a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party in Lyon.

Quentin Deranque
The death of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque has intensified political tensions ahead of next year’s presidential election. Photo: X.com
  • France will summon U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner after the U.S. embassy commented on the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, calling the remarks inappropriate interference in a domestic matter.

  • The U.S. administration condemned the killing as “terrorism,” with a senior State Department official saying the case shows why political violence is treated so severely.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has announced that the United States ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, will be summoned following recent comments by the U.S. embassy regarding the killing of a far-right French activist in Lyon earlier this month.

“We are going to summon the United States ambassador to France since the U.S. embassy in France commented on this tragedy, which concerns the national community,” Barrot told Le Monde and public broadcasters France Inter and France Info on Sunday.

The death of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque has intensified political tensions ahead of next year’s presidential election. President Emmanuel Macron, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits, appealed for calm on Saturday as approximately 3,000 people took part in a march in Lyon organized by far-right groups to honor Deranque.

Deranque died from head injuries after being assaulted on the sidelines of a February 12 protest against an appearance by a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party in Lyon.

The killing has drawn international attention. On Friday, US President Donald Trump’s administration condemned the incident, describing it as “terrorism.” Sarah Rogers, the U.S. undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, said Deranque’s death demonstrated “why we treat political violence – terrorism – so harshly.”

