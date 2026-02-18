France Opens Epstein Probes Into Human Trafficking And Tax Fraud

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the probes aim to determine whether any offenses connected to Epstein’s activities were committed on French soil or involved French nationals.

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, shows an April 2012 International Driving Permit for Epstein. AP Photo/Jon Elswick
  • French authorities have opened investigations into alleged human trafficking and tax fraud linked to Jeffrey Epstein, examining whether any crimes involved French territory or nationals.

  • The probes will focus on potential trafficking violations, tax evasion, and money laundering, including any financial transactions or assets connected to Epstein in France.

  • Prosecutors say the investigations are in early stages, no charges have been filed, and the move follows renewed international scrutiny of Epstein’s global network.

French authorities have launched formal investigations into alleged human trafficking and tax fraud linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the probes aim to determine whether any offenses connected to Epstein’s activities were committed on French soil or involved French nationals. The investigations will examine potential human trafficking violations as well as possible financial crimes, including tax evasion and money laundering.

Epstein, who was arrested in the United States in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, died in a New York jail cell later that year in what authorities ruled a suicide. His case drew global attention and triggered multiple investigations into his associates and financial dealings across several countries.

French officials have not disclosed specific details about the scope of the new inquiries but indicated that financial records and testimony from alleged victims could form part of the review. Authorities are also expected to assess whether any assets or transactions linked to Epstein passed through France.

The move follows renewed international scrutiny of Epstein’s network and the handling of allegations against him and his associates. Several countries have faced calls to reexamine potential links to the financier’s activities.

French prosecutors emphasized that the investigations are in their early stages and that no charges have been filed at this time.

