Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest

Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at the protest site, while security has been strengthened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus where supporters have been arriving from across Maharashtra.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: jinit parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maratha Quota Activist Jarange
Patil has also sought recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis, which would make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar via Getty Images)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Jarange, who began his march from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, was accompanied by hundreds of vehicles.

- Jarange has assured that the protest will remain peaceful and not disrupt Ganesh festival celebrations.

- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ aide on Tuesday met with Patil in Jalna to urge him to postpone his protest in Mumbai in light of the Ganpati.

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange reached Mumbai on Friday morning, a few hours before his scheduled protest at Azad Maidan, PTI reported.

Jarange, who began his march from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was accompanied by hundreds of vehicles. He was greeted by supporters at Vashi as he entered the city. Thousands of his followers have already arrived in Mumbai to join the demonstration.

The 43-year-old activist has called for a fresh hunger strike demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He has also sought recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis—an agrarian caste listed under OBC—which would make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Jarange has assured that the protest will remain peaceful and not disrupt Ganesh festival celebrations.

Authorities have put restrictions in place to ensure law and order. Jalna police permitted the march with 40 conditions, instructing participants not to block traffic or raise objectionable slogans. In Mumbai, police have allowed a peaceful protest at Azad Maidan on August 29 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., capping the number of protesters at 5,000 and restricting entry to only five vehicles.

Related Content
Related Content

Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at the protest site, while security has been strengthened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus where supporters have been arriving from across Maharashtra, officials said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ aide on Tuesday met with Patil in Jalna to urge him to postpone his protest in Mumbai in light of the Ganpati.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  3. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  4. The Hunter’s Dilemma: Kerala’s Rap Icon Vedan, His Radical Voice, and the Weight of Allegations

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  4. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms