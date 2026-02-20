Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing by the HC next week.



Nitin Satpute, the petitioner's attorney, stated that the plea has asked the HC to invalidate the government's February 17 decision and, through an interim injunction, halt its operations while the case is being heard.



According to the argument, the then-Congress-NCP administration declared in July 2014 that the Maratha community would be given a 16 per cent quota in government employment and schools, while Muslims would be given a 5 per cent reservation, placing them in the Socially and Economically Backward Class category.



According to the petition, this ordinance was challenged in the High Court, which invalidated the employment quota but permitted a 5 per cent reservation for the Muslim community in the educational system.