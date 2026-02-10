Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply on Creamy Layer in SC/ST Quota

Top court moves on pleas seeking criteria to exclude affluent sections from reservation benefits

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply on Creamy Layer in SC/ST Quota
Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply on Creamy Layer in SC/ST Quota
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court asked the Centre to file its response to pleas seeking criteria to exclude the creamy layer among SCs and STs from reservation benefits.

  • The petitions cite the August 2024 seven-judge verdict that upheld sub-classification within SCs/STs to aid the most disadvantaged groups.

  • Petitioners also seek directions to collect representation data and set a timeframe for implementing the ruling.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file its response to the pleas seeking a direction to lay down criteria for exclusion of creamy layer of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes from availing benefits of reservation in admissions and public employment.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria was hearing the petitions filed by O P Shukla and the Samta Andolan Samiti seeking enforcement of the landmark judgement of August 1, 2024 on reservation.

Chief Justice Gavai - | file pic |
CJI Gavai Bids Farewell: Defends Collegium, Pushes Creamy Layer Exclusion

BY Outlook News Desk

It asked the Centre to file its response on the pleas and said that they will be taken up after some time.

The creamy layer principle was laid down in the famous Mandal Commission judgement and under the principle, the affluent people among OBCs were barred from taking quota benefits in admissions and jobs.

Related Content
Related Content

In a landmark verdict, a seven-judge constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, by a majority of 6:1, held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes (SC), which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward among them.

Justice B R Gavai (since retired), who was also part of the majority opinion, had held that the "finding of M Nagaraj, Jarnail Singh and Davinder Singh to the effect that creamy layer principle is also applicable to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes lays down the correct position of law".

Relying on the judgement, Shukla, sought a direction to the Centre and the states to "comply with the directions laid down by 7-judge constitution bench in State of Punjab & Ors. v. Devender Singh & Ors. 2024 INSC 562 dated 01.08.2024".

"Direct the Union of India and respective States to collect data on the inadequacy of representation of sub-classified Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the 'services of the Union/State' vis-a-vis the larger Class of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe," the plea said.

One of the pleas, also sought a direction to the Centre and states to "lay down the objective criteria for exclusion of the creamy layer from the SCs, and STs for the purpose of affirmative action".

It also sought fixation of timeframe so as to come to the aid of the more 'disadvantaged' status of the sub-group of SCs and STs to which such preferential treatment is sought to be provided. PTI SJK ABA ZMN

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shadab Removes Jahangir, Americans 74/3 After 11

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. 18,791 Karnataka Government Schools Lack Land Records

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  5. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC