At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

On stage, Jarange leaned to one side, weakened but unflinching, as he took the microphone. “We are not against anyone, but we are firm on our demands,” he declared. “The government cannot ignore the Maratha community, which makes up 35 per cent of Maharashtra. This is their golden opportunity to win the trust of our people by fulfilling our demands. If they do not act, then I am ready to face any consequences.” With that, he took his oath to fast until the government decided. His words drew not just applause but a renewed surge of chants, rising from the restless gathering into the night sky.