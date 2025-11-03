Jain Monk Launches Indefinite Fast at Azad Maidan to Protest Dadar Kabutarkhana Closure

Shiv Sena leader Maneesha Kayande initially brought up the issue of feeding pigeons and the health risks linked with their presence in crowded metropolitan areas on July 3 during the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon session. Residents in the vicinity of Dadar Kabutarkhana expressed their concerns.



There are 51 "Kabutarkhanas" in the city, according to Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, who responded orally. He also stated that the BMC will be ordered to launch an awareness campaign against these establishments within a month and to shut them down.