The court’s remarks come in the wake of a dramatic protest by members of the Jain community on July 6, when over a hundred devotees forcefully reopened the 92-year-old Dadar Kabutarkhana and began feeding pigeons, defying the BMC's closure orders. Photo: Jinit Parmar

The court’s remarks come in the wake of a dramatic protest by members of the Jain community on July 6, when over a hundred devotees forcefully reopened the 92-year-old Dadar Kabutarkhana and began feeding pigeons, defying the BMC's closure orders. Photo: Jinit Parmar