The Bombay High Court on July 7 ordered the formation of an expert committee to examine the health and civic implications of feeding pigeons in public places, even as tensions around the issue continue to rise in Mumbai. The court emphasized that while traditional Kabutarkhanas may hold cultural or religious significance, "human life is of paramount importance."
A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor said the committee will help determine whether old pigeon-feeding sites in the city should remain operational, and what kind of regulations, if any, can be put in place. Until the expert panel submits its report, the existing ban on public pigeon feeding will remain in effect.
“There has to be a balance,” the bench observed. “If something affects the larger health of senior citizens and kids, then it should be looked into.” Citing medical reports that point to irreversible health damage from prolonged exposure to bird droppings and airborne pathogens, the court said the onus lies on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to protect public health. The court clarified that it had not ordered the closures of Kabutarkhanas but had simply declined to grant interim relief to petitioners challenging the BMC’s actions. “It was the BMC’s decision, not ours,” the judges stated. “All medical reports point to irreversible damage caused by pigeons. These are public places where thousands of people reside.” The court further allowed the BMC and the state government to make appropriate decisions in consultation with health and environmental experts. "Providing an alternative place for the birds can also be considered," it added. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 13.
The court’s remarks come in the wake of a dramatic protest by members of the Jain community on July 6, when over a hundred devotees forcefully reopened the 92-year-old Dadar Kabutarkhana and began feeding pigeons, defying the BMC's closure orders. Chanting religious slogans and carrying grain sacks, the protestors dismantled barricades and tarpaulin sheets put up by civic authorities. “This is not just a ritual, it’s our faith,” said one protestor in a widely shared video. “Feeding birds is part of our religious duty. The government cannot take that away from us in the name of public policy.”
Amid the growing backlash, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened, urging the BMC to find a middle ground. In a statement, he directed the civic body to allow pigeon feeding in a “controlled manner” so that public health is not compromised while religious sentiments are also respected.
Between July 13 and August 3, the civic body fined 141 people a total of Rs 1.2 lakh for violating the ban. The enforcement was intensified after the Bombay High Court on July 30 directed the civic body to file FIRs against individuals feeding pigeons in “defiance” of municipal rules.