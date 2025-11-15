Nowgam Police Station Blast Was Accidental, Says J&K DGP

J&K DGP confirms the Nowgam police station blast was accidental, not sabotage.
Explosion occurred during forensic sampling of unstable explosives seized in a terror-linked case.
Nine people died and 32 were injured, with major damage to the police station and nearby buildings.
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Saturday said the large explosion at Nowgam police station that left nine dead and 32 injured was accidental and ruled out sabotage as the cause.
PTI reported that Prabhat, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, told reporters the explosives recovered in the probe into a “white collar terror module” had been transported from Faridabad in Haryana to the Nowgam station and stored in an open area on the premises.
“As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery had to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, the FSL (forensic science laboratory) team has been carrying out this process for the last two days,” Prabhat said, PTI reported.
The DGP said the recovery was unstable and required careful handling by the FSL team. “Unfortunately during this course, around 11.20 pm last night, an accidental explosion took place. Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary,” he added.
PTI reported that nine people were killed: one State Investigation Agency personnel, three members of the FSL team, two crime photographers, two revenue officials attached to the magistrate’s team, and a tailor who had been associated with the group.
Prabhat said 27 police personnel, two revenue officials and three civilians from adjoining buildings were injured. “The injured were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital, where they are being treated. The police station building has been severely damaged, and even the adjacent buildings have been affected,” he said.
The police chief added that the full extent of damage was being assessed and that inquiries into the incident were under way. He said the police stood “in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief”.
(With inputs from PTI)