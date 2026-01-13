Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

Six months after the launch, the Katra to Srinagar train has failed to ease travel to Delhi, with no direct train link between Kashmir to Jammu or the national capital.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Srinagar Railway Station
A Police personnel stand guard at the Srinagar Railway Station during the inauguration programme of the Rapid Cargo JPP-RCS Parcel Train from Srinagar to New Delhi, in Srinagar. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon

  • No direct train service between Srinagar-Jammu or Srinagar-Delhi is forcing travellers to depend on road travel.

  • Railways cite security concerns and ongoing upgrades at Jammu station for the delay.

  • Limited local train timings and no halt for Vande Bharat add to passengers concerns.

On Monday, Mubashir Nazir, a resident of North Kashmir’s Baramulla, waited for nearly five hours at the railway station in Nowgam, Srinagar, to catch a train to Banihal. He had reached the railway station in the morning to travel to Delhi for his job at a private company, but realised reaching Jammu by road would have been easier.

“Since there is no direct service with the national capital, I am looking at catching a train first to Banihal, and then would travel to Jammu, and then to Delhi. If not a direct service between Kashmir and Delhi, trains should at least be running from Srinagar to Jammu. Even up to Banihal, trains only operate in the morning and in the late afternoon,” he says.

Over six months, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Katra-Srinagar train service, local Kashmiris feel that it has made little difference. 

Currently, there is no direct Srinagar-Jammu or Srinagar-Delhi train service. As the direct service runs only between Srinagar to Katra, those who travel from Delhi to Srinagar or vice versa have to change trains at Katra.

According to Northern Railways officials, the trains are made to halt at Katra as a part of security arrangement. They note a possibility of running a direct service once the infrastructure facilities were upgraded at Jammu railway station.

A senior Northern Railways official in Srinagar says, “The decision to run the direct Delhi-Srinagar service has to be taken in consultation with the police since it is a security matter.”

Related Content
Related Content

For the direct service between Delhi and Srinagar, there was a need to upgrade facilities at the Jammu Railway Station, on which the work is currently going on, he says.

“We need to build more platforms at the railway station in Jammu so that it can accommodate more trains. We are looking at operating sleeper trains from Delhi to Srinagar. The Vande Bharat Express trains will only run between Jammu-Srinagar,” the official says.

Numair Khan, a Kashmir resident who works in Delhi, says that after the Srinagar-Katra service was made operational last year, they had hoped that it would improve connectivity, which has, however, not been the case. “I think a direct Delhi-Kashmir train service will take several years,” he says.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, however, says that the work on the upgradation of facilities at Jammu Railway Station was currently going on at a fast pace. “The idea behind the inauguration of the Srinagar to Katra train service was to improve the connectivity with Jammu. We are working to achieve that goal,” he says.

Presently, however, the Srinagar-Katra service operates under heavy security arrangements. In Srinagar, railway passengers are allowed inside only after proper frisking and checking of luggage, while the armed police personnel are seen patrolling the tracks.

Local residents say that the Vande Bharat Express train that runs between Katra to Srinagar does not have a halting point anywhere in Kashmir, and due to the reduction in number of trains locally after Covid-19, they have to wait for hours to reach their destinations.

Suhail Ahmad, a local resident, says that none of the trains run locally between 11 am to 4 pm from Srinagar to Anantnag, due to which people are made to wait for hours.

Local residents urge the authorities that the Vande Bharat Express train service should have a halting point in Anantnag, noting further that fares in the service should be reduced to match that of the local trains that costs them only Rs 20 to travel by train from Anantnag to Srinagar, against Rs 200 that they have to spend while travelling by road.

The Northern Railways official acknowledges that there has been a demand from the local people of Anantnag to initiate a halting  point for the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express service, which was “being considered on priority.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Eye Third Straight Win In Navi Mumbai

  2. BAN Vs SCO LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up: Match Delayed Due To Rain|161/4 (29.2)

  3. PAK Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Amrinder Gill, Sahil Garg Initiate Chase|US 45/0 (7)

  4. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  5. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1, Highlights: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri and Amsakarunan-Arjun Enter Next Round

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

  5. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Pro-Iran Rallies Sweep Cities As Tehran Blames Foreign ‘Terrorism’ For Unrest

  3. Trump Posts Image Calling Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’ On Truth Social

  4. Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

Latest Stories

  1. Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  2. Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

  3. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  5. Richest Civic Body Fights Fund Crunch: Parties Still Lure BMC Voters With Freebies

  6. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  7. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  8. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation