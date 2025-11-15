Modi Accuses Congress Of Neglecting Tribal Communities, Highlights Government Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that although tribal communities played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle, the Congress failed to acknowledge their sacrifices and “left tribals to their own fate”.
Modi also highlighted efforts to boost sports facilities in tribal belts, pointing to the growing representation of tribal athletes on national platforms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that although tribal communities played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle, the Congress failed to acknowledge their sacrifices and “left tribals to their own fate” during the party’s six decades in power after Independence.
Speaking at a public event in Dediapada town of Gujarat’s Narmada district, organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Prime Minister outlined various initiatives undertaken by his government for tribal welfare.
Prior to addressing the gathering, Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for multiple development and infrastructure projects worth over ₹9,700 crore.
“Tribals contributed greatly to the freedom struggle of our country. But the Congress left tribals to their own fate during 60 years of the party's rule,” he said, reiterating his long-standing criticism of the opposition party.
Emphasising healthcare improvements, the Prime Minister noted that his administration had expanded medical services in tribal regions, citing the community’s vulnerability to illnesses such as sickle cell anaemia. “We have increased medical facilities in tribal areas as they face threat of sickle cell anaemia,” he said.
