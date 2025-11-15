Modi Accuses Congress Of Neglecting Tribal Communities, Highlights Government Initiatives

He made the remarks while speaking at a public event in Dediapada town of Gujarat’s Narmada district, organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi Accuses Congress Of Neglecting Tribal Communities, Highlights Government Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that although tribal communities played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle, the Congress failed to acknowledge their sacrifices and “left tribals to their own fate”.

  • Prior to addressing the gathering, Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for multiple development and infrastructure projects worth over ₹9,700 crore.

  • Modi also highlighted efforts to boost sports facilities in tribal belts, pointing to the growing representation of tribal athletes on national platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that although tribal communities played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle, the Congress failed to acknowledge their sacrifices and “left tribals to their own fate” during the party’s six decades in power after Independence.

Speaking at a public event in Dediapada town of Gujarat’s Narmada district, organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Prime Minister outlined various initiatives undertaken by his government for tribal welfare.

Prior to addressing the gathering, Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for multiple development and infrastructure projects worth over ₹9,700 crore.

“Tribals contributed greatly to the freedom struggle of our country. But the Congress left tribals to their own fate during 60 years of the party's rule,” he said, reiterating his long-standing criticism of the opposition party.

Adityanath said more than 1.5 lakh tribal students had benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes. - PTI; Representative image
Yogi Adityanath Highlights Tribal Welfare And Cultural Preservation In Uttar Pradesh

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Emphasising healthcare improvements, the Prime Minister noted that his administration had expanded medical services in tribal regions, citing the community’s vulnerability to illnesses such as sickle cell anaemia. “We have increased medical facilities in tribal areas as they face threat of sickle cell anaemia,” he said.

Modi also highlighted efforts to boost sports facilities in tribal belts, pointing to the growing representation of tribal athletes on national platforms. He reminded the audience that the women’s cricket team, which recently clinched the World Cup, included one tribal player.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  5. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

  5. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  4. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces