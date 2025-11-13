Yogi Adityanath Highlights Tribal Welfare And Cultural Preservation In Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pledges to enhance welfare and education for tribal communities.
Over 23,000 tribal families granted land rights; scholarships benefit 1.5 lakh students.
Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav celebrates tribal heritage and the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government was committed to ensuring social inclusion, education and welfare of tribal communities while preserving their cultural identity and honouring their contributions to the nation.
According to PTI, the chief minister was speaking at the Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav in Lucknow, held as part of the ongoing Janajatiya Gaurav Pakhwada (Tribal Pride Fortnight), which marks the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
According to PTI, Adityanath said the nationwide fortnight, observed from November 1 to 15, aimed to provide a platform where tribal communities could take pride in their traditions, culture and heritage while being integrated with mainstream development.
“This year is a historic one for India - it marks 150 years since the birth of both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, two great sons of the soil who laid the foundation for India's unity and self-respect," he said. "Birsa Munda, at just 25 years of age, sacrificed his life for the nation with the slogan 'Apna Desh, Apna Raj' (Our country, our rule), inspiring generations to fight for self-governance."
Highlighting government initiatives for tribal welfare, Adityanath said his administration had worked in mission mode to ensure that all recognised tribes in the state such as Tharu, Musahar, Sahariya, Kol and Gaur received the full benefits of government schemes.
"The double-engine government is committed to restoring the pride of the tribal community, protecting their heritage and improving their living conditions," he said, adding that the government's efforts had led to a significant rise in education and participation among tribal youth.
He pointed to a recent recruitment drive for 7,244 police constables in which, he said, all posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes were filled — a change from earlier occasions when reserved vacancies often remained unoccupied.
Adityanath said more than 1.5 lakh tribal students had benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes. He said nine Ashram Paddhati schools operating in districts such as Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Shravasti and Bijnor were educating over 2,000 tribal students, and that free hostels and Eklavya Model Schools were being developed in several districts.
The chief minister also said that over 23,000 forest-dwelling tribal families across 13 districts had been given land rights after registering their claims in official records.
"Through these measures, we aim to empower our tribal brothers and sisters, connect them with electricity, drinking water, pension, ration cards, healthcare and welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he added.
According to PTI, Adityanath noted that artists and representatives from 22 states had gathered in Lucknow to showcase tribal traditions through performances, exhibitions and cuisine, describing the gathering as “not just a cultural exchange but a celebration of India's unity in diversity.”
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun and UP Tribal Commission chairman Baijnath Rawat were among those present at the event.
Arun said the event formed part of a broader series of initiatives to promote tribal participation and inclusion. "This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Though he lived only for 25 years, his contribution to the nation is such that even in 250 years it cannot be matched," he said.
He added that Birsa Munda had led a major rebellion known as 'Ulgulan', which was among the earliest movements for independence. "We read about this great uprising and draw inspiration from it. Though he lived for only 25 years, his ideals continue to guide us even today," Arun said.
The minister said awareness of Bhagwan Birsa Munda had increased in Uttar Pradesh since 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 15 as Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day). "Today, Bhagwan Birsa Munda is revered in Uttar Pradesh and across India with the same devotion as in Jharkhand," he said.
Arun added that the state government and the Department of Social Welfare were working to uplift tribal communities, particularly youth and students, by connecting them with government schemes and ensuring they benefited from them.
(With inputs from PTI)