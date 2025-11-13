Yogi Adityanath Highlights Tribal Welfare And Cultural Preservation In Uttar Pradesh

UP government focuses on education, land rights, and inclusion of tribal communities during Tribal Pride Fortnight.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh tribal welfare, Bhagwan Birsa Munda
Adityanath said more than 1.5 lakh tribal students had benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath pledges to enhance welfare and education for tribal communities.

  • Over 23,000 tribal families granted land rights; scholarships benefit 1.5 lakh students.

  • Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav celebrates tribal heritage and the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government was committed to ensuring social inclusion, education and welfare of tribal communities while preserving their cultural identity and honouring their contributions to the nation.

According to PTI, the chief minister was speaking at the Janajatiya Bhagidari Utsav in Lucknow, held as part of the ongoing Janajatiya Gaurav Pakhwada (Tribal Pride Fortnight), which marks the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

According to PTI, Adityanath said the nationwide fortnight, observed from November 1 to 15, aimed to provide a platform where tribal communities could take pride in their traditions, culture and heritage while being integrated with mainstream development.

“This year is a historic one for India - it marks 150 years since the birth of both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, two great sons of the soil who laid the foundation for India's unity and self-respect," he said. "Birsa Munda, at just 25 years of age, sacrificed his life for the nation with the slogan 'Apna Desh, Apna Raj' (Our country, our rule), inspiring generations to fight for self-governance."

Related Content
Related Content

Highlighting government initiatives for tribal welfare, Adityanath said his administration had worked in mission mode to ensure that all recognised tribes in the state such as Tharu, Musahar, Sahariya, Kol and Gaur received the full benefits of government schemes.

"The double-engine government is committed to restoring the pride of the tribal community, protecting their heritage and improving their living conditions," he said, adding that the government's efforts had led to a significant rise in education and participation among tribal youth.

He pointed to a recent recruitment drive for 7,244 police constables in which, he said, all posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes were filled — a change from earlier occasions when reserved vacancies often remained unoccupied.

Adityanath said more than 1.5 lakh tribal students had benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes. He said nine Ashram Paddhati schools operating in districts such as Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Shravasti and Bijnor were educating over 2,000 tribal students, and that free hostels and Eklavya Model Schools were being developed in several districts.

The chief minister also said that over 23,000 forest-dwelling tribal families across 13 districts had been given land rights after registering their claims in official records.

"Through these measures, we aim to empower our tribal brothers and sisters, connect them with electricity, drinking water, pension, ration cards, healthcare and welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he added.

According to PTI, Adityanath noted that artists and representatives from 22 states had gathered in Lucknow to showcase tribal traditions through performances, exhibitions and cuisine, describing the gathering as “not just a cultural exchange but a celebration of India's unity in diversity.”

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun and UP Tribal Commission chairman Baijnath Rawat were among those present at the event.

Arun said the event formed part of a broader series of initiatives to promote tribal participation and inclusion. "This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Though he lived only for 25 years, his contribution to the nation is such that even in 250 years it cannot be matched," he said.

He added that Birsa Munda had led a major rebellion known as 'Ulgulan', which was among the earliest movements for independence. "We read about this great uprising and draw inspiration from it. Though he lived for only 25 years, his ideals continue to guide us even today," Arun said.

The minister said awareness of Bhagwan Birsa Munda had increased in Uttar Pradesh since 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 15 as Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day). "Today, Bhagwan Birsa Munda is revered in Uttar Pradesh and across India with the same devotion as in Jharkhand," he said.

Arun added that the state government and the Department of Social Welfare were working to uplift tribal communities, particularly youth and students, by connecting them with government schemes and ensuring they benefited from them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack