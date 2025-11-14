US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

Under the new framework, most countries will retain baseline tariffs, but specific products will receive exemptions in exchange for commitments from partner nations to open their markets to U.S. agricultural and manufactured goods. The agreements also encourage reforms related to digital taxes, regulatory transparency and the removal of non-tariff barriers. While these deals are still pending finalisation, they signal a renewed phase of cooperation between the U.S. and Latin America, blending strategic economic interests with diplomatic recalibration in a region where global competition has intensified.