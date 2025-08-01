Mumbai’s Pigeon‑Feeding Ban Sparks Fines, Protests And Legal Fight

The Maharashtra government’s order to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to shut down pigeon feeding points in the city based on a High Court order has sparked mixed reactions. Some city activists and groups are also planning to go to court against the order.
Between July 3 and July 12, the BMC penalised 107 individuals for violating the ban, imposing fines of Rs 500 each and confiscating 50 bags of grains at hotspots like Dadar, Goregaon, and Bangur Nagar, TOI reported.
Legal Escalation & Judicial Intervention
On July 15, the Bombay High Court issued an interim ruling that barred the BMC from demolishing heritage kabutarkhanas, yet maintained the prohibition on feeding pigeons pending further hearings. The court called for medical evidence from the KEM Hospital’s pulmonary department, the Animal Welfare Board of India, and law enforcement agencies to assess health impacts of the policy.
It later permitted the BMC to register FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, declaring pigeon feeding to be a public nuisance and health hazard, and directed immediate measures including CCTV surveillance, marshals, and police backup to stop feeders.
Activist Pushback & Legal Challenge
Animal welfare groups and pigeon‑feeding advocates, including residents near iconic Dadar kabutarkhana, plan to approach the courts. They argue the actions violate constitutional duties (Article 51A(g)) and animal cruelty provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Mitesh Jain Rathod, Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer of Animal Welfare Board of India, said that the order of the BMC to demolish and not allow feeding the pigeons at the designated posts is animal cruelty.
Earlier protests included a coordinated demonstration where over 500 activists fed pigeons collectively at Daulat Nagar in Santacruz to challenge the civic ban.
Despite enforcement, photographs show still-large pigeon congregations at Dadar, Bandra, Marine Drive and other hotspots, indicating poor compliance. The next compliance hearing is scheduled for August 7.