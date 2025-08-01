Mumbai’s Pigeon‑Feeding Ban Sparks Fines, Protests And Legal Fight

Activist Pushback & Legal Challenge

Animal welfare groups and pigeon‑feeding advocates, including residents near iconic Dadar kabutarkhana, plan to approach the courts. They argue the actions violate constitutional duties (Article 51A(g)) and animal cruelty provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Mitesh Jain Rathod, Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer of Animal Welfare Board of India, said that the order of the BMC to demolish and not allow feeding the pigeons at the designated posts is animal cruelty.