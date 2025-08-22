Firmly Oppose US Tariff On India, Silence Or Compromise Only Emboldens The Bully: China Envoy

Beijing’s ambassador to Delhi, Xu Feihong, said that China-India unity benefits the world at large as both are important members of BRICS, SCO, G20 and other multilateral mechanisms, and pioneers in promoting reforms in global governance.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Envoy
Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong | Photo: China Embassy website
Summary
1: Beijing’s ambassador to Delhi, Xu Feihong, was speaking at an event organised by New Delhi-based think tanks Chintan Research Foundation and the Centre for Global India Insights on Thursday.

2: He said China firmly opposes Washington’s 50 per cent tariff imposition on India.

3: He added that the Global South is highly concerned about how China and India can strengthen cooperation and take the lead to help developing countries overcome difficulties.

Referring to the United States as a “bully” that is “using tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from various countries,” Beijing’s ambassador to Delhi, Xu Feihong, said Thursday that China “firmly opposes” Washington’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on India and “will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.”

Speaking at an event organised by New Delhi-based think tanks Chintan Research Foundation and the Centre for Global India Insights, Xu remarked that in an era of “hegemony, protectionism, power politics and bullying,” both China and India share the responsibility of promoting an “equal and orderly multipolar world.”

Targeting the Trump administration, he said, “The United States has long benefited greatly from free trade, but now it is using tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from various countries. The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India and even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. In the face of such acts, silence or compromise only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.”

Warning of wider consequences, Xu noted, “At present, tariff wars and trade wars are disrupting the global economic and trade system, power politics and the law of the jungle are prevalent, and international rules and order have suffered severe impacts. The Global South is highly concerned about how China and India can strengthen cooperation and take the lead to help developing countries overcome difficulties, and safeguard international fairness and justice.” He added that “the essence of trade is to complement each-other’s advantages and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, not a calculation of who loses and who gains, nor should it become a tool for pursuing individual selfish interests.”

He further stressed, “China-India unity benefits the world at large. Standing at the forefront of the Global South, both China and India are important members of BRICS, SCO, G20 and other multilateral mechanisms, and pioneers in promoting reforms in global governance.” According to Xu, “At a time of hegemony, protectionism, power politics and bullying, China and India have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world and enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs. When China and India join hands, there is great hope for the democratisation of international relations and the development and growth of the global South.”

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, front left, enter a hall for their talks at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Russia, Thursday - PTI
Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

BY Seema Guha

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. Against this backdrop, Xu said China would welcome “more Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market,” pointing out that India has a “competitive edge in IT, software and biomedicine,” while China is witnessing rapid expansion in “manufacturing, infrastructure and new energy.”

On the India-China border issue, Xu acknowledged its sensitivity but urged a broader approach. “We should not define the border issue as the relationship between our two countries,” he said. “The border issue is on one side and the cooperation of our two countries is on the other side. So these two important issues should be advanced in parallel,” he added. Xu also noted that China would work on an “‘early harvest’ on the border issues,” referring to the 10-point consensus reached during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India earlier this week.

Asked about India’s concerns over cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, the envoy said Pakistan is also a “victim of terrorism” and that joint efforts “are needed to combat the menace.”

The event was attended by former Indian ambassador to Russia, D B Venkatesh Varma, and former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (retired). Highlighting recent developments, the Chinese envoy said, “Since the Kazan meeting between the leaders of China and India last year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop, and exchanges and cooperation between the two sides have gradually resumed in various fields and at all levels, with a series of positive results achieved.”

Recalling Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Delhi, Xu added that both countries had reached “important consensus on consolidating the improvement in momentum of bilateral relations, and deepening cooperation between the two countries on international and regional issues.” He also noted, “Next week, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tianjin to attend the SCO Summit. I believe this visit will inject new impetus to the improvement and development of China-India relations.”

Emphasising shared goals, Xu said, “Today, as long as China and India live in harmony and achieve mutual success, we can continue the ‘Asian miracle’ in the turbulent international situation and serve as the ‘ballast stone’ in safeguarding Asia’s security and stability.” He acknowledged existing challenges, alluding to border tensions: “Looking back over the past 75 years, the development of China-India relations has not been completely smooth, but friendship and cooperation have always been the main theme. There may be many challenges ahead, but the direction of development of China-India relations should be clear, and unity and cooperation is our only option.”

Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

BY Kanwal Sibal

China expressed “surprise” at India’s clarification on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s reported comments regarding the One-China policy during his recent talks with Yi, PTI adds from Beijing.

India had stated Tuesday that its position on Taiwan remains unchanged, with relations focusing on economic, technology, and cultural ties.

“We are surprised at India’s clarification,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing, responding to questions from state media. She added Beijing found it “inconsistent with the facts.” According to Mao, “It would seem that some people in India have tried to undermine China’s sovereignty on the Taiwan question and impede the improvement of China-India relations. China expresses serious concern and firmly opposes that.”

Published At:
