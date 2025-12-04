Macron Meets Xi, Calls For Peace On Ukraine, Rebalanced China–EU Trade

French President Emmanuel Macron met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, urging China to support a ceasefire in Ukraine, deepen economic cooperation and address global trade imbalances. Both leaders emphasised overcoming differences to stabilise bilateral relations and global order.

China France
At the start of the talks, Macron acknowledged that while tensions and disagreements remain, both countries share a responsibility to “overcome differences for the greater good.” Photo: X.com
  • Macron and Xi agreed to strengthen China–France strategic partnership, pledging cooperation on global issues including Ukraine’s war and economic governance.

  • Macron pressed for China’s influence on Russia to help achieve a ceasefire, calling for renewed peace efforts while advocating for fairer trade and investment ties.

  • Talks also covered closer cooperation in sectors like aerospace, energy, AI and green tech — part of both nations’ plan to rebalance trade and deepen economic collaboration.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on December 3, 2025, for a three-day state visit aimed at revitalising ties with China and addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The visit, the fourth of its kind since he came to power, is intended as a reciprocal follow-up to a major China-France diplomatic engagement last year.

On Thursday, Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. At the start of the talks, Macron acknowledged that while tensions and disagreements remain, both countries share a responsibility to “overcome differences for the greater good.”

Xi reciprocated, reaffirming that China is prepared to work with France to stabilise their comprehensive strategic partnership, excluding interference and focusing on cooperation in global affairs.

A central aim of the visit is to seek China’s support in easing the crisis in Ukraine. Macron urged Beijing to use its influence over Russia to push for a ceasefire and broader peace efforts, stressing that collaboration is essential given the global stakes.

Economic cooperation and trade rebalancing also featured prominently in the discussions. Macron called for fair and transparent market access, stressing the need to correct trade imbalances between China and the European Union.

Both leaders agreed to deepen collaboration in multiple sectors including aerospace, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, green technology, and finance. China indicated openness to expanded market access in services — including telecommunications and medical services — opening possible new avenues for European investment.

The visit comes at a moment of intense global pressure — with Europe seeking stability in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, and nations like China and France aiming to reaffirm their role in multilateralism and global governance. As Macron and Xi pursue reconciliation and cooperation, world-watchers are keenly observing whether their dialogue will translate into concrete outcomes in diplomacy, peace mediation, and economic rebalancing.

